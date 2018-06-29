Trump names ex-Fox News executive to communications job

Washington, July 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has hired former Fox News executive Bill Shine as deputy chief of staff for communications, the White House said on Thursday.

In a statement, the White House said Shine has 20 years of television programming, communications, and management experience.

Shine, born in 1963, was promoted to co-president of Fox News, Trump’s preferred television channel, in 2016 but was removed last year for his handling of a sexual harassment scandal involving Roger Ailes, the network’s former chairman and CEO.

The staff announcement is the latest shakeup in Trump’s communications office.

–IANS

ahm/