Trump notes ‘tremendous potential’ of US-Russia ties

Washington, May 5 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Saturday praised his latest call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying there is “tremendous potential” for US-Russia ties.

“Very good call yesterday with President Putin of Russia,” Trump tweeted. “Tremendous potential for a good/great relationship with Russia, despite what you read and see in the Fake News Media.”

“Look how they have misled you on ‘Russia Collusion.’ The World can be a better and safer place. Nice!” Trump said, Xinhua reported.

Trump tweeted on Friday that he has had a “very productive” talk with Putin on “trade, Venezuela, Ukraine, North Korea, Nuclear Arms Control and even the ‘Russian Hoax’.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders also told reporters that Trump and Putin had spoken for more than an hour.

For its part, the Kremlin said on the same day that Putin and Trump had also discussed the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.

Putin informed Trump of the main results of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last month, saying that Pyongyang’s “good-faith fulfillment of its commitments” should be accompanied by reciprocal steps to reduce the sanctions pressure on North Korea.

