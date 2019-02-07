Trump plans to sign funding bill, declare emergency

Washington, Feb 15 (IANS) US President Donald Trump plans to sign a bipartisan funding bill to avert another government shutdown, and also declare a national emergency to obtain funds for his long-promised border wall, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.

“I had an opportunity to speak with President Trump, and he, I would say to all my colleagues, has indicated he’s prepared to sign the bill. He also (will) be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time,” McConnell said in the Senate, Xinhua reported.

“I indicated I’m going to support the national emergency declaration,” said the Senate Republican leader prior to a Senate voting on the bill reached by bipartisan lawmakers earlier this week.

–IANS

