Trump presidency, refugee bans: Questions at Miss Universe 2016

Manila, Jan 30 (IANS) The 65th edition of Miss Universe pageant is definitely raising global issues that need attention, including Donald Trump presidency and the ban on refugees that TV host and comedian Steve Harvey asked the final six contestants.

Trump’s ascension as the US President has received both support and dislike from different parts of the world.

Harvey asked the contestant of Kenya what was she most excited about and what most concerns her when it comes to the Trump presidency. In her reply she said: “Donald Trump having been elected as president of the US may not be the choices of many because of the divided support system for the outgoing president Barack Obama who was supporting a woman contender (Hilary Clinton). So many people oppose his position but I feel once Trump took over, he has a unified the entire nation. Thank you very much.”

Harvey’s next question was for Miss Thailand.

“Given today’s worldwide refugee crisis, do countries have an obligation to accept refugees or do they have the right to close their border?” he said.

To which Miss Thailand replied: “Government has the right to open or close the borders and people can choose. In Europe we have open borders and in France, we have biggest exchange of people. May be someday it will change but currently we have open borders. It allows us to travel more around the world and help people connect.”

Harvey also raised the question on violence and asked Miss Columbia: “Why do you believe that violence is so prevalent in today’s society and what can we do about it?”

She replied saying: “I come from the country where we don’t have violence and this was my reference point and I know presidents who don’t get along with others … I feel,.. campaign, respect … inclusivity and to be able to have social transformation that will educate our children (is important).”

–IANS

nv/in