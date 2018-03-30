Trump proposes $100 bn in additional tariffs on Chinese products

Washington, April 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has said he has instructed the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs against China.

“In light of China’s unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs,” Trump said in a statement on Thursday, CNBC reported.

“POTUS is sending a message to China about consequences,” a White House official told CNBC.

China on Wednesday announced it would introduce tariffs on 106 US products, including soybeans, cars and whiskey.

