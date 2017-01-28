Trump, Putin discuss stabilizing ties: Kremlin

Moscow, Jan 29 (IANS) US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin talked about stabilizing the relationship between the two countries, the Kremlin said.

A Kremlin summary of the phone also call also talked about the two leaders discussing several other subjects, CNN reported on Saturday.

Some of the other issues included restoring trade ties, international terrorism, the situations in Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula, and the coordination of military action against IS (Islamic State) and other terrorist groups in Syria.

The Kremlin call summary didn’t specifically mention US sanctions against Russia. It said restoration of mutually beneficial economic ties “could further stimulate progressive and stable development of bilateral relations,” according to a CNN translation of the Russian statement.

The White House called the one-hour chat a significant start to improving a relationship “in need of repair.”

Both Trump and Putin said before the call that they would like to see warmer ties between their two nations.

However, relations between Trump and his team and Russia have been under scrutiny following allegations that Moscow meddled in the US election last year.

Speaking Friday at his first White House news conference, Trump indicated a willingness to work with Moscow.

However, he said it was “too early” to discuss removing sanctions that his predecessor, President Barack Obama, imposed on Russia.

–IANS

pgh/