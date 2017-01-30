Trump says he will announce Supreme Court pick on Tuesday

Washington, Jan 31 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said he planned to announce his nominee to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, filling a seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016.

“We have a big decision that I have made, a very big decision, on the US Supreme Court that is going to be announced tomorrow night from the White House at 8.00 (local time),” Trump said on Monday during a meeting with small business owners in the White House’s Roosevelt Room.

Last week, speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said he planned to announce his nominee on Thursday, Xinhua news agency.

Trump ended his Twitter post Monday with the initials “W.H.”, apparently suggesting he would be making the announcement from the White House during the prime-time evening hours.

Regarding the nominee, Trump said this was “a person who is unbelievably highly respected and I think you will be very impressed with this person”.

During the election campaign, Trump promised that all his Supreme Court nominees would be drawn from a list of 21 Christian right-approved jurists who oppose abortion and support the right to bear arms.

The top candidates on Trump’s list, according to Fox, are Colorado Judge Neil Gorsuch and Pennsylvania Judge Thomas Hardiman.

The battle to fill the ninth seat on the Supreme Court started soon after the death of conservative icon Scalia on February 13, 2016.

–IANS

vgu/