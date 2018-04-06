Trump says to make Syria decision in next 24-48 hours

Washington, April 9 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration will make a decision on Syria in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The reported chemical weapon attack in Syria was “atrocious” and “horrible”, Trump said in a cabinet meeting broadcast live on TV.

“We’ll be making that decision very quickly. Probably by the end of today. We cannot allow atrocities like that,” he said.

“If it’s the Russians, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out,” he added.

Trump has accused Russia and Iran of being partially responsible for the attack by backing the Syrian government.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday refuted reports purporting that Syrian government forces used chemical weapons in Douma, the last rebel-held area in the Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, calling the allegation “fabrication” and “provocation”.

–IANS

ahm/vd