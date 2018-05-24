Trump signs ‘Right-to-try’ bill for terminally ill patients

Washington, May 31 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a new bill titled “Right to Try” which allows terminally ill patients to seek drugs that are still experimental and not fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The House on Tuesday voted 250-169 in favor of the bill, which the Senate passed in August, Xinhua reported.

Under the legislation, terminally ill patients have the right to seek drug treatments that remain in clinical trials after passing phase 1 of the FDA approval process.

