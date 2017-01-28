Trump slams New York Times, Washington Post again

Washington, Jan 29 (IANS) US President Donald Trump once again took aim at two of his harshest critics, the New York Times and Washington Post, accusing them of dishonest coverage.

“The failing @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday, Efe news reported.

He also referred to a post-election Times letter to readers in which it claimed it treated both Trump and Democratic Party rival Hillary Clinton (whom it endorsed) fairly but acknowledged underestimating the real-estate mogul’s appeal among many Americans and vowed to “rededicate ourselves to the fundamental mission of Times journalism.”

“Thr (sic) coverage about me in the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost gas (sic) been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its dwindling subscribers and readers,” Trump wrote. “They got me wrong right from the beginning and still have not changed course, and never will. DISHONEST.”

Trump did not indicate what sparked his latest tweet storm, although the Times and Post regularly post scathing editorials criticizing Trump and his administration’s policy proposals.

The tweets also came a day after both dailies extensively covered his signing of executive orders that, among other things, suspended the US Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days and imposed a 90-day suspension on the issuance of visas to anyone planning to travel from seven Muslim-majority countries – Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran.

The New York Times fired back at Trump on Twitter.

“Fact check: @nytimes subscribers & audience at all-time highs. Supporting independent journalism matters,” the paper said. EFE

