Trump slams TV host for insulting Ivanka

Washington, June 2 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has fired off an angry tweet at a TV host who had made insulting comments against his daughter Ivanka earlier this week.

“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?” Trump said in the tweet on Friday, referring to Bee’s attack on her show “Full Frontal” on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a monologue criticising the administration’s immigration policies, Bee, a comedian, used derogatory language to describe Ivanka, triggering an uproar.

Bee apologised for her comment the following morning, tweeting that she’d “crossed the line” and the insult was “inappropriate and inexcusable” but two advertisers of the show pulled out of their sponsorship.

“The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company. As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” car dealer Autotrader said.

The White House also fired back at Bee, saying the language used by Bee was “vile and vicious”.

The strong response from the White House was related to a recent incident of a similar nature, where a TV personality, who was a Trump supporter, was fired for tweeting racially discriminative language against a black Obama administration official.

Trump said in his tweet that the two incidents demonstrated a “double standard” employed by the media.

“A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!” Trump said.

In an earlier tweet, Trump also took issue with Bob Iger, the chief of TV network ABC who fired the pro-Trump actress, saying he expected an apology from ABC for “the horrible statements” that has been made against him.

–IANS

pgh/