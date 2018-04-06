Trump slams Washington Post over John Kelly report

Washington, April 9 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has slammed a Washington Post report on John Kelly’s struggles in the administration and denied that the White House chief of staff was suffering from diminished credibility and influence.

“Story on John Kelly isn’t true, just another hit job!” Trump tweeted and claimed the newspaper produces “far more fiction than fact”.

Trump frequently criticises the Post and other major news outlets, claiming their reports were false, reports CNN.

His tweet however, was deleted and then re-published with a correction to a typo.

The Washington Post on Saturday reported that Trump has started to bypass Kelly, who has sought to control access to the President in a variety of ways.

The Post report also said that Kelly threatened to resign in a heated argument with Trump where he attempted to dissuade the President from firing former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

But Kelly has told allies that he believes it is his duty to help implement the President’s agenda.

In addition, the Post reported that Kelly angered first lady Melania Trump with the firing of John McEntee, a longtime aide to the President, in March.

The daily, citing administration officials, reported Melania was “upset over his sudden dismissal” of the aide, who had come under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for financial crimes.

–IANS

ksk