Trump speaks by phone with China’s Xi on trade

Washington, Nov 2 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Thursday held a “very good conversation” with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, a talk by phone with a “heavy emphasis” on trade during which they discussed the possibility of a bilateral meeting during the G20 summit in Argentina in late November.

“Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China,” said Trump on his official Twitter account, reports Efe.

“We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade. Those discussions are moving along nicely with meetings being scheduled at the G-20 in Argentina,” the president added, going on to mention that they had “had good discussion on North Korea!”

The possible meeting between Xi and Trump in Buenos Aires is being broached amid growing trade tensions between the two countries after Washington imposed tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese imports and Beijing responded in kind against US exports.

The headwinds have increased with Trump’s specific charge — publicly echoed by Vice President Mike Pence — that China is actively trying to interfere in the US midterm elections, to be held on November 6.

The G20 summit will take place from November 30 to December 1.

–IANS

vc/