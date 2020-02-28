Trump speaks with Qatari Emir on Taliban deal

Washington, March 5 (IANS) US President Donald Trump spoke with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the phone during which the two leaders discussed the recently inked US-Taliban deal, said the White House.

The two sides discussed agreed on the need for the Taliban to continue to reduce violence for long-lasting peace in Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency reported citing the White House as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

The leaders urged the Taliban to participate in intra-Afghan negotiations with the Afghan government which is likely to take place on March 10.

Trump and the Qatari Emir also discussed bilateral and regional issues, including the need for all parties to take steps to resolve the Gulf dispute, the White House noted.

Trump’s call came one day after his phone conversation with a senior Taliban leader, which he described as “very good”.

The US and the Taliban inked the historic deal on February 29 which will see the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan and raising hope for lasting peace in the conflict-stricken country.

However, fights resumed within days after the signing ceremony as the Taliban insurgents conducted deadly attacks in Afghanistan and the US forces there responded with a defensive airstrike on Wednesday.

