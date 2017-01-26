‘Trump strong but not level-headed’

Washington, Jan 27 (IANS) “Strong”,”intelligent” and not “level-headed” were the top three adjectives, US citizens chose for their President Donald Trump, according to a poll.

According to the poll results released on Thursday, conducted by Quinnipiac University, 68 per cent of the participants said Trump is strong, 65 per cent said he is intelligent, while 62 per cent believed him to be not level headed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The poll sought to find what people thought about the first five days of Trump’s presidency, of which 36 per cent approved and 44 per cent disapproved.

The poll found that the flurry of remarks that Trump has made and the executive orders he has signed did nothing to mend the divide between political parties, genders, age groups and races.

Republicans approve Trump by 81-3 per cent, while Democrats disapprove him by 77-4 per cent.

Men approve Trump by 41-38 per cent while women disapprove him by 50-33 per cent. White voters approve Trump by 43-40 per cent, while black voters disapprove him at 55-20 per cent.

A total of 1,190 voters were surveyed nationwide, the margin of error was 2.8 per cent.

