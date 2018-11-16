Trump submits written answers to Mueller over Russia probe

Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has submitted written answers to questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller probing into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections, media quoted the president’s attorneys as saying.

“The President today answered written questions submitted by The Special Counsel’s Office. The questions presented dealt with issues regarding the Russia-related topics of the inquiry. The President responded in writing,” Jay Sekulow, Counsel to the President, told ABC News in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

“The President has nonetheless provided unprecedented cooperation,” Rudy Giuliani, the president’s attorney, also told ABC News in a statement.

“The Special Counsel has been provided with more than 30 witnesses, 1.4 million pages of material, and now the President’s written responses to questions. It is time to bring this inquiry to a conclusion,” it added.

–IANS

vc