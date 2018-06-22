Trump tells Fallon to ‘be a man’

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) US President Donald Trump slammed Jimmy Fallon over the TV show host’s recent comments in a podcast episode wherein Fallon became choked up talking about the grief he got after tussling Trump’s hair on his show.

According to hollywoodreporter.com, Trump tweeted on Sunday: “Jimmy Fallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), and that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanised’ me-he is taking heat. He called and said ‘monster ratings.’ Be a man Jimmy!”

The hair-tussling incident occurred during 2016 episode of Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” after Trump had become the Republican presidential nominee, but two months before he was elected president. During the taping, Fallon asked for and was granted permission to “mess up” Trump’s hair, which has been the source of mockery and curiosity over the years. Fallon was instantly attacked over the move.

In a June 19 podcast episode of Hollywood Reporter “Awards Chatter”, Fallon spoke of the toll that the period took on him and his show’s colleagues and choked up a bit, eliciting Trump’s tweet.

However, Fallon didn’t remain quiet as he responded on Sunday: “In honour of the President’s tweet, I’ll be making a donation to RAICES (the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services) in his name.”

–IANS

