Trump terminates remaining HIV/AIDS advisory council appointments

Washington, Dec 30 (IANS) US President Donald Trump’s administration has terminated the appointments of the remaining members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, the media reported.

The dismissals come after six members resigned in June, citing “a President who simply does not care”, CNN reported on Friday.

The move is part of the Trump administration’s effort to “bring in new voices”, the council’s executive director B. Kaye Hayes said in a statement. But the jettisoned members were also encouraged to reapply to the new council, which will begin in 2018.

“The current members of Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) received a letter informing them that the administration was terminating their appointments,” Hayes said.

“Changing the makeup of federal advisory committee members is a common occurrence during Administration changes,” she added, noting that similar moves were made by both President Barack Obama and George W. Bush administrations.

The council — known as PACHA — was founded in 1995 during former President Bill Clinton administration to provide guidance on HIV treatment and prevention.

–IANS

ksk