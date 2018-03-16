Trump threatens Joe Biden with violence

Washington, March 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened former Vice President Joe Biden with violence, describing him as “weak, both mentally and physically”.

The President tweeted that his Democrat rival would “go down fast and hard”.

It follows comments from Biden, who said he would “beat the hell” out of the President if they were in high school together.

Tweeting his response, Trump wrote that “crazy” Joe Biden was “trying to act like a tough guy.”

He added: “Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault.

“He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

Biden made the comments at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami on Tuesday.

The man who supported Barack Obama through two terms at the White House commented: “A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said: ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it.’

“If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

Biden added that any man who disrespected women was “usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room”.

He was referring to comments Trump made in a 2005 tape about groping women.

