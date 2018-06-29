Trump to announce Supreme Court pick on July 9

Washington, June 30 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that he plans to announce his pick for a new Supreme Court Judge on July 9 after narrowing down his list of nominees.

He made the remarks while interacting with the media aboard the Air Force One on Friday, reports CNN.

He told reporters that he had narrowed the choice down to “about five” candidates, including two women.

“I’ve got it narrowed to about five,” he said.

Trump also said that he would not ask candidates their position on the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision which legalised abortion across the US.

“I’m not going to ask them that question,” Trump said.

The vacancy arose when Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement earlier this week.

Kennedy was considered the swing vote on the court to uphold abortion rights.

The move gives giving Trump the opportunity to solidify a conservative majority on the top court, the BBC reported.

His nominee will have to be confirmed by the Senate.

