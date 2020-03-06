Trump to host Bolsonaro at Florida resort

Washington, March 7 (IANS) US President Donald Trump is set to host his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday, the White House said.

Trump and Bolsonaro will discuss “implementing pro-growth trade policies, and investing in infrastructure”, Xinhua news agency quoted the White House as saying in a statement.

The statement said the two leaders will also discuss other issues including the situation in Venezuela and the Middle East.

“We are having dinner at Mar-a-Lago. He wanted to have dinner in Florida if that was possible,” Trump told reporters early Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien will also attend the meeting.

The State Department said Bolsonaro will be in Florida from March 7-10.

In March 2019, Trump had hosted Bolsonaro at the White House.

