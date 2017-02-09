Trump to host Canadian PM at White House on Monday

Washington, Feb 10 (IANS) US President Donald Trump will welcome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House on Monday for their first talks, the White House said on Thursday.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau look forward to a constructive conversation on strengthening the relationship between our two nations,” Xinhua quoted a White House statement as saying.

However, the statement did not provide any details about the agenda of the meeting.

In January, Trump signed an executive order to advance the controversial Keystone XL project, which was rejected by former President Barack Obama due to environmental concerns.

The $8 billion-project is proposed to go from Canada through the US state of Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with existing pipelines to carry more than 800,000 barrels of crude oil a day to refineries along the US Gulf Coast.

On trade issue, Trump has dismissed a free trade deal with Canada and Mexico in 1994 as one of the worst trade deals the US ever signed and announced to renegotiate it.

The US opinion is divided over whether Trump’s plan to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will bring back jobs to the US as promised.

