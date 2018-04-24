Trump tweets on 2026 FIFA World Cup bid

Washington, April 27 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has helped kick off the race to host the 2026 World Cup, tweeting his support for Washington’s joint bid with Canada and Mexico, the media reported.

“The US has put together a strong bid with Canada and Mexico for the 2026 World Cup,” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

“It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the US bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the UN)?”

The formal announcement of the North American bid was made on April 10 at a press conference at One World Observatory in the World Trade Centre in New York, reports CNN.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in Russia, but the US men’s national team will be watching from home.

Falling 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago, the US failed to qualify.

–IANS

ksk/bg