Trump urges May to stay, finalise US-UK trade deal

London, June 4 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May to “stick around” to let the two countries have a “very, very substantial trade deal”.

Trump’s comments came at a meeting of British and American business leaders at St. James’s Palace. At the breakfast meeting he co-hosted with May, Trump said he believed there was scope for further expansion of trade between the US and the UK, the BBC reported.

“I think we will have a very, very substantial trade deal,” he told May. “This is something you want to do and my folks want to do. Stick around. Let’s do this deal,” the US President said.

May said there were “huge opportunities” for Britain and the US to work together. “It is a great partnership, but I think a partnership we can take even further,” she told the President, adding, “Of course that is with a good bilateral trade deal.”

Trump and May would also meet at No 10 with contentious issues like doing business with Huawei on the agenda.

Trump was also set to hold talks with Conservative leadership hopeful Michael Gove, reports say.

Meanwhile, protesters gathered in central London to voice their opposition to Trump’s visit. Demonstrations were also planned in Birmingham, Stoke, Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Chester, Leicester, Oxford and Exeter.

–IANS

soni/pcj