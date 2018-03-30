Trump wants to use military to secure US-Mexico border

Washington, April 4 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has said he wants to use the military to guard the country’s border with Mexico until his long-promised border wall is built.

“We are going to be guarding our border with our military,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday during a lunch session at the White House with leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We’re going to be doing things militarily until we can have a wall and proper security,” the President said. “That’s a big step.”

Trump also said that he’s spoken with Defence Secretary Jim Mattis about the idea.

The President has been lashing out at Mexico for allowing a group of Central American demonstrators, mostly from Honduras, to march toward the US border, where many hope to seek asylum.

“The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our ‘Weak Laws’ Border, had better be stopped before it gets there,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Trump has recently reiterating his hardline stances on immigration, while repeatedly calling out Mexico over the border security and stressing the need for a border wall on the southern border.

The $1.3-trillion spending bill, signed into law by Trump last month, only grants $1.6 billion for border security measures, far short of what the administration has sought.

Trump has proposed using military funding to build the border wall but it’s likely to face both political and legal challenges before the idea can be put into action.

