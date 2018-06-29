Trump wishes US happy Fourth of July

Washington, July 5 (IANS) US President Donald Trump wished the nation a happy Fourth of July, the American Independence Day which commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

“Happy Fourth of July… Our country is doing great!” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after the first tweet, Trump posted a video message for his followers, reports CBS News.

“My fellow Americans, Melania and I are truly honoured to wish every American a happy Independence Day,” he said in the video.

Trump also recalled the founding father’s efforts in establishing the US.

“General George Washington and his army of brave patriots fought a long, tough war with the British to win American’s freedom. Win they did.”

In honour of the holiday, Trump called on Americans to recall the “blood and sweat and sacrifice” of these American heroes and to pay respect to military veterans.

“We are and will always be one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God. Happy Fourth of July and God bless America!” he concludes in the video.

The President is spending the holiday golfing at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

However, the Trumps’ Fourth of July celebration was a far cry from the star-studded line-ups that were a regular feature while former President Barack Obama was in office, reports The New York Post.

Mainstream acts like The Killers, the Foo Fighters, Pitbull and Bruno Mars were among those who entertained when Obama hosted the celebration.

For his final year in office, Obama invited rapper Kendrick Lamar and singer Janelle Monae.

–IANS

ksk