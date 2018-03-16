Trump’s approval rating improves slightly: Poll

Washington, March 19 (IANS) US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has improved slightly, according to a new poll.

The NBC/WSJ poll released on Sunday found that 43 per cent of Americans approved of the President’s performance in office, a four-point increase from another poll in January, reports CNN.

However, a majority of the respondents, 53 per cent, said they disapproved of Trump’s performance, a drop of three points from January.

The bump in the President’s approval came from white male, Republican and independent respondents, according to the poll, which was conducted from March 10-14.

Trump’s 43 per cent approval rating is the lowest of his predecessors at this point in his presidency, according to NBC, lagging one point behind the previous lowest record of 44 per cent set by President Gerald R. Ford.

For presidents other than Trump, the average approval rating at 14 months into the term was 58 per cent.

Regarding the upcoming midterm elections, registered voters indicated a 10-point preference for Democrats to take congressional victories; 50 per cent of the respondents said they would prefer to have a Democrat-controlled Congress, while 40 per cent said they wanted a Republican-controlled Congress.

