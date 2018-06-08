Trump’s chief economic adviser discharged from hospital

Washington, June 14 (IANS) Larry Kudlow, chief economic adviser for US President Donald Trump, has been released from hospital after a heart attack, the White House said.

“Doctors say Larry’s recovery is going very well,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The President and the Administration are happy Larry is back home and look forward to seeing him back to work soon.”

Trump tweeted on Monday that Kudlow was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack on that day, Xinhua reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sanders said that Kudlow had experienced a mild heart attack. He was treated at Walter Reed Medical Center, a military hospital in suburban Maryland.

Kudlow, born in 1947, was appointed by the president in March to replace Gary Cohn as director of the National Economic Council.

A longtime television commentator, Kudlow has been a staunch defender of Trump’s much-criticized stance on global trade.

–IANS

tsb