Trump’s counsellor rebuked for promoting Ivanka Trump products

Washington, Feb 10 (IANS) Counsellor to US President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway was rebuked by the White House after she urged people to buy products of the presidents daughter, Ivanka on television.

Asked about the remarks, for which she was heavily criticised by ethics experts, White House press spokesman Sean Spicer said: “She has been counselled on that subject, and that’s it.”

It was a clear admission that Conway had overstepped the mark on the ethical boundary between the public and private roles of the Trump family — and a rare one for a White House that has been frequently criticised for its ethical standards, The Guardian reported.

Ethics experts called her remarks a violation of federal ethics laws “on several levels”, and criticised her for providing “free advertising” to Ivanka Trump’s fashion line.

Conway on the “Fox & Friends” TV show supported Ivanka Trump’s line of shoes, handbags, apparel and other accessories after department store Nordstrom decided to drop her brand.

“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff, is what I would say. I hate shopping – I’m going to buy stuff today,” Conway was quoted as saying.

House oversight committee chairman Jason Chaffetz said Conway’s promotion of Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand was “wrong, wrong, wrong, clearly over the line, unacceptable”.

