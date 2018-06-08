Trump’s economic adviser suffers heart attack, hospitalised

Washington, June 12 (IANS) Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised, the US President tweeted on Tuesday as he arrived for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

“Our great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Centre,” Trump tweeted, 25 minutes before he was set to meet with Kim.

Kudlow’s wife, Judith Kudlow, said, “he is doing fine” and the doctors are “fabulous”, CNN reported.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the President’s tweet in a statement.

“Earlier today National Economic Council Director and Assistant to the President, Larry Kudlow experienced what his doctors say was a very mild heart attack,” Sanders said.

“Larry is currently in good condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre and his doctors expect he will make a full and speedy recovery,” she continued.

“The President and his Administration send their thoughts and prayers to Larry and his family,” she added.

Kudlow, 70, was not travelling with Trump to Singapore, but he had just returned to the US from the G7 summit in Canada, where trade tensions dominated the atmosphere.

Kudlow’s heart attack came less than three months after Trump tapped the former CNBC host and commentator to chair the White House’s National Economic Council.

