Trump’s Florida club doubles new member fee

Washington, Jan 26 (IANS) Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort owned by the Trump Organisation, doubled its initiation fee to $200,000 following the election of Donald Trump as the US President, a media report said.

Effective January 1, the opulent resort located in Palm Beach county doubled its membership fee, CNBC said.

In addition, members of the private club, valued at some $100 million, must pay an annual membership fee of $14,000 to be able to take advantage of the assorted services offered by Mar-a-Lago.

A membership at the resort now includes a chance to mingle with the 45th President. Trump plans to use the resort as his occasional “Winter White House”, the report said.

He has visited it twice since his election – first for Thanksgiving and then over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The 20-acre resort that Trump acquired in 1985 for $10 million has a main mansion with more 100 rooms, along with private quarters for Trump and his family.

It also has a beach club, pools, restaurant, tennis courts and a 20,000-sq feet ballroom that Trump built for events.

Trump has resigned his position as the CEO of the Trump Organization and put his assets into a trust. It will now be run by his two sons: Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump.

