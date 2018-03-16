Trump’s lawyers turned over documents to Mueller: Report

Washington, March 20 (IANS) US President Donald Trump’s lawyers have provided special counsel Robert Muellers team written descriptions that chronicle key moments under investigation in hopes of curtailing the scope of a presidential interview, a media report said.

Trump’s legal team recently shared the documents in an effort to limit any session between the President and Mueller to a few select topics, informed sources told The Washington Post on Monday night.

As part of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Mueller is probing whether Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia and whether the president obstructed justice by trying to block the investigation.

In particular, his team is focused on Trump’s firing of his National Security Adviser Andrew McCabe and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey.

The President has denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigation a “witch hunt”.

The written materials provided to Mueller’s office include summaries of internal White House memos and contemporaneous correspondence about events Mueller is investigating, according to the sources.

The documents describe the White House players involved and the President’s actions.

The lawyers are worried that Trump, who has a penchant for making erroneous claims, would be vulnerable in an hours-long interview, the sources said.

The decision to share materials with Mueller’s team is part of an effort by Trump’s lawyers to minimise his exposure to Mueller, whom the President recently attacked in a series of tweets.

Trump has told aides he is “champing at the bit” to sit for an interview, the sources said.

But his lawyers, who are carefully negotiating the terms of a sit-down, recognise the extraordinarily high stakes.

In preparation, Trump on Monday brought on another lawyer, hiring former US attorney Joseph diGenova to join his personal legal team, The Washington Post reported.

John Dowd, an attorney for the President, declined to comment on any records provided to the special counsel.

