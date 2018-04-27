Trump’s legal team prepares for showdown with Mueller

Washington, May 2 (IANS) US President Donald Trump’s lawyers are preparing for a legal showdown with special counsel Robert Mueller who is currently investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the media reported.

Trump’s legal team is bracing for the dramatic possibility that Mueller would subpoena the President, setting up a collision that could force a lengthy court fight and test the legal limits of the President’s power all the way up to the Supreme Court, informed sources told CNN on Tuesday.

Mueller has raised the possibility of a presidential subpoena in at least one meeting, according to the.

But some of the President’s legal advisers are gambling that Mueller would not go that far.

Asked whether the President would ever plead the Fifth Amendment to avoid answering questions, the sources told CNN that the legal team believes there are many “constitutional challenges” that would need to be met before that possibility even would be considered.

Trump’s lawyers said that the President has not shut the door to a possible agreement for an interview. His new legal team is still assessing that before making a recommendation, the sources added.

If Trump refuses to give a voluntary interview, prosecutors could issue a subpoena compelling testimony.

Tuesday’s report comes after The New York Times revealed on Monday that Mueller has at least four dozen questions he wants to ask Trump to learn more about his ties to Moscow.

The questions deal mainly with Trump’s high-profile firings of former FBI Director James Comey and his first National Security Adviser Michael Flynn; his treatment of Attorney General Jeff Sessions; and a 2016 Trump Tower meeting between campaign officials and Russians offering dirt on former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to The Times.

