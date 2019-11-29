Trumps light 97th annual National Christmas Tree

Washington, Dec 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump lit the 97th annual National Christmas Tree, located just south of the White House in one of the biggest events of the upcoming holiday season.

“It’s an honour to be with everyone tonight, and all across our land, Melania and I would like to wish you a very, very Merry Christmas,” Trump said on Thursday night before the First Lady pressed the button to light the 30-foot tall Colorado spruce tree.

The National Christmas Tree is decorated with ornaments from every American state and territory and the District, and is covered in 50,000 lights and 450 large white stars.

The tree-lighting ceremony also featured musical performances by singers Jessie James Decker, Spensha Baker, Colton Dixon and Chevel Shepherd, as well as Max Impact, the premier rock band of the US Air Force.

The spruce tree will be lit in the evenings through January 1, 2020 and the site is open to the public.

The tradition of lighting a national tree began with President Calvin Coolidge over 90 years ago.

–IANS

ksk/