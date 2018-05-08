Trump’s n-deal pull-out will meet ‘united EU approach’: Tusk

Brussels, May 9 (IANS) European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday expressed his disapproval over US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the landmark Iran nuclear deal, saying the move “will meet a united European approach”.

“Policies of Donald Trump on Iran Deal and trade will meet a united European approach,” Tusk tweeted, minutes after Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Iran deal.

“EU leaders will tackle both issues at the summit in Sofia next week,” Tusk added.

