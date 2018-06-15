Trump’s newfound affinity for Kim making Americans safer

Washington, June 16 (IANS) US President Donald Trump his defended his warm praise of Kim Jong-un, saying his newfound affinity for the North Korean dictator was making Americans safer.

Asked at a question-and-answer session at the White House on Friday about why has he warmed to Kim, Trump said that he was defusing a nuclear standoff, reports CNN.

“I don’t want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family,” he told reporters.

“I want to have a good relationship with North Korea. I want to have a good relationship with many other countries.

“We had great chemistry. He gave us a lot,” the President added.

The remarks, which came three days after Trump met Kim in Singapore for an unprecedented and friendly summit, are likely to do little to allay concerns that Trump has shown too much regard for a brutal despot, one responsible for the death of at least one American and of countless North Koreans, reports CNN.

Pressed on that record, Trump demurred.

“I can’t speak to that… I can only speak to the fact that we signed an incredible agreement.”

Since returning from his summit with Kim, Trump has referred to Kim as “funny”, “smart”, “very talented”, and someone who “loves his people”.

According to Trump, the two leaders privately discussed human rights and Kim reacted “very well” during their Tuesday summit.

North Korea has perpetuated human rights abuses for decades. In his first five years in power, Kim has ordered 340 people to be executed, about 140 were senior officers in the country’s government and military.

