Trump’s pick for communications director declines

New York, Dec 26 (IANS) US President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for communications director, Jason Miller declined to take up the job because his wife is pregnant, although local media reported that his refusal came for other reasons.

Miller, who is one of Trump’s main spokesmen, was tapped on Thursday to be White House communications director, but he decided to decline the offer as he wanted to spend more time with his family, Efe news agency reports.

Miller’s wife will give birth in January to their second child. He said in a statement that his family will be his “top priority right now” and he is at a point where he cannot take on “a new job as demanding” as White House communications director.

He will hand over his duties to Sean Spicer, the communications chief for the Republican National Committee whom Trump selected this past week to be his White House Press Secretary — a position he will retain.

However, The Daily News reported that there were other reasons why Miller may have refused the position “after a transition team staffer posted cryptic tweets suggesting he’s a philanderer” and is involved in a “sexual scandal”.

–IANS

