Trumps vows to stop immigrant caravan from entering US

Washington, Nov 4 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said in a campaign rally in Florida that he won’t allow a caravan of Central American migrants, which is heading towards the Mexico-US border, to enter the country.

Speaking to supporters at the rally held on Saturday at a hangar at Pensacola International Airport, Trump said that there were reports of many “bad people” being part of the caravan and added that they would not be allowed to enter the country, reports Efe news.

He accused Democrats of promoting an open border and wanting to invite caravan after caravan of immigrants – referring to Central American immigrants who have entered Mexico with the aim of reaching the US – and said that this would lead to more crime.

The President also criticized Andrew Gillum, the Democratic Party’s candidate for the post of Florida Governor, for seeking to abolish the federal agency, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which he said was “full of patriots” who arrested 127,000 illegal immigrants last year.

Trump said that nearly all of the illegal drugs such as heroin and cocaine entered the US through the southern border, and called for stronger borders.

Saturday’s rally was aimed at mobilising the Republican support base for the midterm elections, set to be held on November 6.

