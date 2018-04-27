Truth commission to probe violent protests in Nicaragua

Managua, April 30 (IANS) Nicaragua’s National Assembly has approved the creation of a truth and justice commission to investigate the recent spate of violent protests in the country that has left over 40 dead, the media reported.

“With 74 votes in favour and one against,” the assembly, where the ruling Sandinista party holds a majority, voted on Sunday in a special session to set up the commission, Xinhua reported citing the daily La Prensa.

Commission members are to be designated in no more than a week and will have three months to present their findings into the deadly clashes sparked by proposed reforms to the country’s social security programs.

Leading figures from different social sectors, including lawyers, intellectuals, religious leaders, heads of social movements and activists, are to comprise the commission.

The initiative was drafted on Friday by deputies from the assembly’s Sandinista bloc, including the president of the legislative body’s board of directors, Gustavo Porras.

Following the demonstrations, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega announced his government would no longer pursue the reforms. He also called for national dialogue to alleviate the tension.

–IANS

pgh/