Truth will catch up with Amit Shah: Rahul

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) With the Supreme Court dismissing pleas for an SIT probe into the death of Judge B.H. Loya, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said truth will finally catch up with BJP President Amit Shah.

“Indians are deeply intelligent. Most Indians, including those in the BJP, instinctively understand the truth about Amit Shah. The truth has its own way of catching up with people like him,” tweeted Gandhi.

At the time of his death, Judge Loya was presiding over the trial in a case related to the killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh in an alleged staged shootout in November 2005 near Gandhinagar in which the now BJP chief was an accused. Shah was later discharged from the case.

–IANS

sid/tsb/mr