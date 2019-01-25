Try bring Goa’s school drop-out rate to zero: Governor

Panaji, Jan 26 (IANS) The Goa government should make more efforts to bring the drop-out rate in schools to zero, Governor Mridula Sinha said in her Republic Day address on Saturday.

She also complimented the government for a drop of 21 per cent in the number of rapes committed in Goa.

“The government is forever committed to the development of education. It should specially make more efforts to improve the quality of education, creating infrastructure for students, provide drinking water and clean toilet facilities in schools and work towards bringing the drop-out rate in the coming years to zero,” Sinha said in a speech here.

As per an official survey conducted in 2014-15, the school drop-out rate in Goa was pegged at around 28 per cent.

“I am pleased to note that the general crime rate dropped by 15 per cent and the number of rapes came down by 21 per cent. I am happy to see that the Goa Police has started self defence classes for school and college going girls,” she said.

The Governor also said that in order to make Goa defecation free, 60,000 toilets would be built.

Complimenting the government for its IT policy, Sinha said it would result in 10,000 jobs.

–IANS

maya/mr