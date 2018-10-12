Try these festive skin care routine

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) This festive season make sure that you are focusing on your skin the same way you do with your clothes. Experts suggest how.

Arun Das Gupta, Brand Manager- Skin Care of Avon, gives some tips.

* Lavender water spray: Hydrate your face, even over makeup, frequently throughout the day. Spraying helps in removing toxins and increases circulation of blood which relieves stress, improves mood, lowers skin irritation and soothes skin.

* Products to fight pollution: Lime or carbon deep cleaners are the product that one must include in their trousseau. Carbon helps pull the dirt out of your pores. While products with citric acid contained in lime are just enough to safely peel off the skin’s upper layer which is why it is trending and makes an excellent cleanser.

* Sheet masks: one must select the sheet masks that are formulated with the exact amount of extracts for maximum results with the hydration of rose, pomegranate, and cucumber.

* Micellar cleansing water: For those using makeup, use Micellar cleansing water to remove all traces of dirt, oil, impurities and even waterproof makeup without rubbing and rinsing. It also helps to boost the moisture.

Poornima Choudhary – Head, Sales and Marketing, Global Beauty Secrets too have some inputs to share.

* Moisturize: Moisturization is a key step to keep your skin healthy. Using watermelon is sure to revitalize your face. This natural ingredient, with abundant antioxidants will nourish your skin and give natural sun protection.

* Milk: Application of milk on face will provide hydration and improve elasticity due to its pore soothing properties. Also, don’t forget to drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated.

* Charcoal face mask: Sugary treats and fried goodies with daily pollutants and humidity will make your skin and scalp oily. A charcoal face mask will cleanse, exfoliate and give you that festive glow.

* Hair mask: An organic hair mask like Rhassoul clay, popularly used in Turkish Hamam, will reduce oiliness and restore balance to the scalp.

