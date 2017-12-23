Trying my best to stay positive: Alexandra Burke

Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Singer Alexandra Burke, whose mother Melissa Bell passed away in August after a nine-year battle with kidney disease, said she is trying her best to “stay positive” in life.

Burke is finding it hard to cope without her mother, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Wishing Merry Christmas to her fans on Twitter on Monday, Burke wrote: “Sending you all so much love on this day. For those who aren’t here with us, we must try our best to smile for them.”

She added: “Think of all the good times shared. Trying my best to stay positive for my loved ones. Have a great day guys. All my love.”

Burke was last seen on the dance reality show “Strictly Come Dancing”.

