Trying to foil robbery bid, woman falls to death in Delhi

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) While trying to foil a robbery attempt, a woman domestic help fell from the upper floor of a building in Delhi and died, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at 1.0 p.m when four robbers forcibly entered the bungalow of a millionaire businessman Avinash Bhalla in posh Park Lane society near Karolbagh in central Delhi and held him and his male domestic help hostage.

“There were only two persons including Bhalla present in the house when the four robbers entered the house. Bhalla’s woman domestic help, Geeta (30), had gone to the market. As she returned and saw Bhalla and the domestic help tied with chairs in a room, she raised an alarm,” a senior police officer said.

On hearing her voice, the robbers ran after Geeta to overpower her, but she ran away and locked herself inside the washroom on the second floor of the building, the officer said.

Geeta tried to come out of the washroom window and call out the neighbours. But she fell down from there. The robbers heard the loud thud and saw Geeta lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor. Apprehending trouble, they fled without committing robbery, he said.

A neighbour informed the police. Geeta was taken to nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

“We are scanning CCTV footage of the house and streets to to establish robbers’ identity,” the officer added.

–IANS

sp/nir