Tsitsipas jumps 19 spots to be 44th in tennis singles rankings

Madrid, April 30 (IANS) Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas jumped 19 places to the 44th spot in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday after his runner-up finish at the Barcelona Open.

At the Barcelona Open final on Sunday, the 19-year-old lost 2-6, 1-6 to Spanish icon Rafael Nadal, who maintained his number one spot with 8,770 points after he claimed his record 11th Barcelona Open title. Tsitsipas has 1106 points, reports Efe.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer, with 8670 points, remained in the second place in this week’s unchanged top 10, while Germany’s Alexander Zverev came in third with 5195 points.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 8,770 Points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8,670

3. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5,195

4. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,985

5. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,950

6. Juan Martín del Potro (Argentina) 4,470

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,545

8. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,390

9. John Isner (US) 3,125

10. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,020.

–IANS

pur/bg