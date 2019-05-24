TSMC begins mass production of 7nm+ process for Kirin 985, A13 chips

Taipei, May 27 (IANS) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) – the world’s largest contract chipset maker – has officially announced the beginning of mass production of its second-generation 7nm+ process for Kirin 985 and or A13 chipsets.

The top-notch Kirin 985 chipset would likely feature in Huawei’s flagship Mate 30, while A13 would come with Apple’s 2019 iPhones.

“This is the first time the Taiwanese company is implementing EUV lithography, taking a step towards becoming the main competitor of Intel and Samsung,” the GSMArena reported on Monday.

The announcement comes days after TSMC said it would continue delivering critical semiconductors to Huawei Technologies even as chip designer ARM has cut ties with the tech giant.

Other firms that will continue shipping products that do not violate US restrictions to Huawei, include Panasonic and Chinese computer maker Lenovo Group.

On May 15, US President Donald Trump effectively banned Huawei with a national security order.

The US publicly asked its allies to steer clear of using Huawei products over concerns that the equipment could be used by the Chinese government to obtain private information.

