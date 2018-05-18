TT: Sathiyan-Sanil settle for silver in Thailand Open

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Top-ranked Indian doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sanil Shetty settled for a silver after going down against Tobias Hippler and Kilian Ort of Germany (1-3) in the finals of 2018 Challenge Thailand Open.

In the finals on Sunday night, the Indian duo won the first game 11-9 but fell short in the next three games, losing 12-14, 9-11, 7-11.

Earlier, Sathiyan and Sanil sailed through the opening rounds, first beating Japan 3-1 and then Malaysia 3-0 to storm into the semis. They later faced another Indian pair, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar, and narrowly won 3-2.

–IANS

