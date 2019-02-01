TTC starts recording external incidents on surface vehicles

The Toronto Transit Commission has begun recording on its external-facing cameras installed on its surface vehicles.

The TTC says the cameras will be used to record vehicle-vehicle and vehicle-pedestrian incidents.

Recorded footage will only be shared with police when it involves a criminal act against the TTC. Any other police request for TTC video footage will require a proper warrant unless the video is part of an immediate investigation, acts of terrorism or child abduction.

Decals will be posted on TTC vehicles notifying the public that they are being recorded.

The TTC says it will collect and keep data for 72 hours on buses and streetcars and seven days on most Wheel-Trans vehicles. Video footage that is not downloaded will be overwritten on a rolling basis.

TTC should report vehicles illegally driving or parking in bus lanes, drivers using cell phones and drivers passing on the right when the doors are open, etc. The reason traffic laws are constantly flouted in Toronto is lack of enforcement. The TTC could play an important part in that regard.

These recording devices could actually act as a deterrent in the long-term. -CINEWS