TTC’s 2-hour transfer for Presto users kicks off

Presto card customers can now take advantage of the TTC’s new two-hour transfer to hop on and off the bus, streetcar or subway on one fare as long as they are within a two-hour window.

It’s going to make a big difference in the lives of people who use transit to run quick errands or drop kids off at daycare on their way to work.

Sunday marked the start of the TTC’s new hop-on, hop-off transfer for Presto card users.

The new program will give Presto users a two-hour window to hop on and off the TTC — including switching directions at any point.

“It is important that everyone in Toronto has access to public transit, and this new two-hour transfer will make transit more affordable and convenient for people,” Mayor John Tory said in July when the program was first announced.

“With this year’s fare freeze, the Kids Ride Free program, the Fair Fare Pass for low-income residents and now the hop on-hop off transfer, the TTC is more affordable for more people in Toronto.”

Transit users will still need to tap their Presto card each time they change buses or streetcars or enter a subway station. -CINEWS