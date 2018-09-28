TTC’s “hop-on, hop-off” 2-hour transfer is a hit

So, here’s an update–TTC’s “hop-on, hop-off” two-hour transfer initiative introduced last month has got off to a good start.

Close to three million transfers have taken place since it was launched on August 26.

The regional transportation agency said 65 per cent of Presto card holders, equivalent to around 550,000 riders, have used the transfers so far.

Customers who want to transfer within a two-hour time frame won’t be charged after tapping their Presto card to board another vehicle.

This is one investment made by the TTC which will pay off rather quickly. -CINEWS